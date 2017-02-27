South Africa: Firefighters Battle Cape Town Blaze

Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Parklands, Cape Town, which broke out shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Seven firefighting vehicles and 27 firefighters were on the scene, fire services spokesperson Tracy Whittaker said on Monday.

The cause of the fire, which broke out on Sati Road, had not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, a fire which had been raging in Hout Bay for the past five days continued to burn on the upper slopes of a mountain in the area. Crews were on the scene in Dolphin Road at the harbour.

The fire was mostly inaccessible to conventional firefighting methods and vehicles, Whittaker said.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined and there was no immediate danger to any property.

City and Table Mountain National Parks teams were monitoring the blaze and are standing by to ensure safety.

