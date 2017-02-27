South Africa: DA Saddened By the Passing of Judge Essa Moosa

press release

The DA is deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Essa Moosa earlier today.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Judge Moosa contributed greatly to our country in numerous ways. He was a human rights lawyer, who challenged apartheid violations such as detention without trial.

He played a vital role in the establishment of our democracy, when he served on the ANC's Constitutional Committee which supported the party's negotiation team for the establishment of a democratic South Africa.

He will be remembered for being a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, where he chaired its Human Rights Committee.

He practised as an attorney until December 1997 and was appointed as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 1998 where he served for 13 years before retiring in February 2011.

In 2014, he was appointed to the Office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) as an investigating Judge and made headway into investigating complaints from and against members of the Hawks.

The DA thanks Judge Moosa for his immense contribution to our country. Rest in peace.

Glynnis Breytenbach MP

DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development