26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Urges New Leadership At ANCYL KZN to 'Lead By Example'

President Jacob Zuma paid a surprise visit to the ANCYL KZN provincial congress on Saturday.

The three-day congress, which was held at Olive Convention Centre, culminated on Sunday under new leadership.

Zuma told the congress that the event was for the youth and he expected them to take the lead.

He encouraged the newly-elected provincial leader to be honourable and lead by example.

Kwazi Mshengu and his team were elected on Friday night with little to no objections.

On Saturday, the Young Lions elected the rest of the PEC.

ANCYL KZN additional members who were elected on Saturday are:

Nombuso Mabaso F, Mandla Shange M, Vuyiswa Caluza F, Nwabisa Dano F, Sduduzo Mdluli M, Kholeka Hadebe F, Nkosenhle Mgadi M

Ayanda Nomandela M, Ziphezinhle Mchunu F, Sindy OkaMpongo Ndlovu F, Melisizwe Zondo M, Amanda Bani F, Futhi Maluleka F

Thokozane Stix Nene M, Sthembile Jeza F, Skhumbuzo Mabaso M,Nomnotho Lembede F, Mondli Ncane M, Khona Mthabela F, and Khosi Nomkhosi Khuzwayo F

The ANCYL KZN also deliberated on their plans for the rest of the year, with a key focus on preparations for the ANC national elective conference at the end of the year.

Source: News24

