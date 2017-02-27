26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manhunt for Nkandla Murder Suspect

Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of stabbing and killing a woman in Nkandla.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man Muzikayise Mzi Khanyile, 37, is alleged to have killed the woman before stealing her motor vehicle as well as two cellphones.

The murder was committed at Madiyane area in Nkandla, Mbhele said.

"On December 6 2016 a dead body of a female was found under the bridge with two stab wounds on the chest and on the neck. A case was opened at Nkandla police station for further investigation and the warrant of arrest has been issued."

Source: News24

South Africa

