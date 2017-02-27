24 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qatar Hails Appointment of New Somali Prime Minister

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to Hassan Ali Khayre on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of Somalia.

Meanwhile, the State of Qatar participated in the inaugural ceremony of President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, as new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.The ceremony was attended by a number of heads of state, senior officials and representatives of international and regional organisations.

The State of Qatar was represented at the inaugural ceremony by Acting Charge d'Affaires at Qatar's Embassy in the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan bin Mohammed Hamza Asad.

