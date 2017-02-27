24 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Discusses With Saudi King On Bilateral Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo have discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and the developments in the region.

Farmajo's trip to Riyadh was his first official foreign visit after his Feb. 8 election.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Second Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and others.

Earlier, King Salman received the Somali president at Al-Yamamah palace. Then a luncheon was held honoring the president. It was attended by princes, ministers and senior officials.

Later, the Deputy Crown Prince met with the visiting Somali official in Riyadh.

They discussed bilateral relations in all fields and means to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional developments. During the reception, the Deputy Crown Prince congratulated Farmajo on assuming power.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, and other senior officials as well as the accompanying Somali delegation.

Somalia

Puntland Forces Capture Parliament HQ in Garowe

Armed soldiers belonging to the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in northeast of Somalia have seized the state's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.