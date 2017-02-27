Somalia: Gunmen Kidnap Three Aid Workers in Central Somalia

An officail says three Somali aid workers with Save the Children charity were 'abducted' by suspected Al shabaab gunmen near Beledweyne town, central Somalia on Thursday.

Reports said the aid workers of the Save the Children charity have been kidnapped while delivering humanitarian assistance to drought-hit families at Hajub area near Beledweyne.

It is yet unclear the motive behind the abduction of the aid workers, but local residents point the finger of the blame on Al shabaab who banned the aid agencies in their strongholds.

Save the Children charity, however has yet to comment on the kidnapping of the three Somali aid workers in Hiiraan region of central Somalia.