26 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Government Acted Unconstitutionally On ICC Withdrawal

analysis By Lawson Naidoo

It is to be hoped that all South Africans and members of Parliament engage robustly with the Repeal Bill and ensure that our commitments to fundamental human rights and in particular to act against genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, including apartheid, are respected and indeed prioritised.

The scathing judgment by a Full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court in the ICC withdrawal case earlier this marks another stunning defeat for government, demonstrating that it does not take its constitutional obligations, the separation of powers and the rule of law seriously.

In Democratic Alliance v Minister of International Relations & Co-operation and Others the court found that government's notice of withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is unconstitutional and invalid, and ordered government to forthwith revoke that invalid notice of withdrawal.

The Minister of International Relations and Co-operation had on behalf of Government deposited a notice of South Africa's intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute in October 2016, triggering the 12-month notice period for the withdrawal. This was done without the authority of Parliament and without repealing the Implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act of 2002 (the...

