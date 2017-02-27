26 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Essa Moosa - the Struggle Lawyer Who Was 'Everywhere'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Essa Moosa, who had been diagnosed with cancer a while ago, passed away on Sunday. He had turned 81 on February 8. RYLAND FISHER pays tribute to the celebrated struggle lawyer.

When my former colleague Mansoor Jaffer and I visited judge Essa Moosa at his house in Crawford last week, an old schoolfriend of Moosa asked us whether we were his sons. We replied: "Yes" because in many ways we were.

Moosa had that effect on people. He was much more than a lawyer. He was also a comrade and friend to many people all over the Western Cape and South Africa.

This was evident at his funeral service on Sunday afternoon. Moosa, who had been diagnosed with cancer a while ago, had passed away at 11:15 on Sunday. He had turned 81 on February 8.

In keeping with Muslim tradition, his funeral was held on the same day. The funeral was set down for 16:00 but, from the minute word spread that he had passed away, hundreds of mourners made their way to 12 Rokeby Road, Crawford, an unassuming facebrick house that Moosa and his wife Fatima had called home for many decades.

It was difficult to know who...

South Africa

Revenue Services Suspends 'Last Jedi' Kumaran Moodley

The taxman's investigation into South Africa's tobacco industry has taken another twist with the suspension of possibly… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.