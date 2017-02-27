South Africa: Essa Moosa - the Struggle Lawyer Who Was 'Everywhere'

analysis

Essa Moosa, who had been diagnosed with cancer a while ago, passed away on Sunday. He had turned 81 on February 8. RYLAND FISHER pays tribute to the celebrated struggle lawyer.

When my former colleague Mansoor Jaffer and I visited judge Essa Moosa at his house in Crawford last week, an old schoolfriend of Moosa asked us whether we were his sons. We replied: "Yes" because in many ways we were.

Moosa had that effect on people. He was much more than a lawyer. He was also a comrade and friend to many people all over the Western Cape and South Africa.

This was evident at his funeral service on Sunday afternoon. Moosa, who had been diagnosed with cancer a while ago, had passed away at 11:15 on Sunday. He had turned 81 on February 8.

In keeping with Muslim tradition, his funeral was held on the same day. The funeral was set down for 16:00 but, from the minute word spread that he had passed away, hundreds of mourners made their way to 12 Rokeby Road, Crawford, an unassuming facebrick house that Moosa and his wife Fatima had called home for many decades.

It was difficult to know who...