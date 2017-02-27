26 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Judge Moosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa and former human rights lawyer, Judge Essa Moosa, who passed away on Sunday.

The Presidency on Sunday said the President has expressed his sadness after learning about Moosa's passing, who died at his home in Cape Town.

"We have learned with sadness the passing of one of the country's renowned human rights activists and former Judge of the Supreme Court, Honourable Judge Moosa.

"His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa of one our seasoned human rights activists. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moosa family and relatives, our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace," said the President.

The Presidency said Moosa will be remembered for his immense contribution in promoting and protecting human rights during his tenure as Supreme Court Judge as well as the founding and Executive Member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, where he chaired its Human Rights Committee.

Moosa will be laid to rest today at Mowbray Qabrastan in Sha Allah, in Cape Town.

South Africa

Revenue Services Suspends 'Last Jedi' Kumaran Moodley

The taxman's investigation into South Africa's tobacco industry has taken another twist with the suspension of possibly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.