South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Judge Moosa

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa and former human rights lawyer, Judge Essa Moosa, who passed away on Sunday.

The Presidency on Sunday said the President has expressed his sadness after learning about Moosa's passing, who died at his home in Cape Town.

"We have learned with sadness the passing of one of the country's renowned human rights activists and former Judge of the Supreme Court, Honourable Judge Moosa.

"His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa of one our seasoned human rights activists. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moosa family and relatives, our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace," said the President.

The Presidency said Moosa will be remembered for his immense contribution in promoting and protecting human rights during his tenure as Supreme Court Judge as well as the founding and Executive Member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, where he chaired its Human Rights Committee.

Moosa will be laid to rest today at Mowbray Qabrastan in Sha Allah, in Cape Town.