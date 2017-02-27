24 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Education, Security Deteriorates in Sudan's Abbasiya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abbasiya — Education in South Kordofan's Abbasiya has deteriorated because the locality runs short on teachers, books, and seating material. Insecurity has grown with the spread of arms in market places.

Classes are overcrowded with pupils, several displaced people told Radio Dabanga, where "between 100 to 180 children sit in a classroom on stones".

A listener said that the absence of humanitarian organisations in the region, as the Sudanese government continues t prevent the establishment of camps for displaced people in South Kordofan, does not accommodate the situation. "Also, the areas where some schools are located pose a health risk for the children. There are many bats that cause health problems."

Weapons

Displaced people reported that the insecurity in the region has grown because of the spread of arms into the hands of militias, pro-government militias and armed groups. The groups and individuals carry their weapons in the weekly markets in Abbasiya, important trading places for agricultural products, which has led residents to reduce movements, a listener said.

Seven herders were killed in Hijerat, near Kadugli, on 10 February. The National Umma Party released a statement this week condemning the incident. "This was an assault on peaceful residents and their property." The perpetrators stole over a hundred cows from the herders.

The opposition party stated it will send a delegation to the families of the victims to offer their condolences. "The Umma Party demands from the authorities to return the stolen livestock to their owners and cooperate in the investigation."

Sudan

Odour From Wells Sparks Cholera Scare in Sudan's Northern State

Residents in Sudan's Northern State have complained of an unpleasant odour in drinking water, and have voiced their fear… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.