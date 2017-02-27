Sudan: UNAMID Hands Over School, Materials in West Darfur

El Geneina — A building and school materials were handed over to the Mujamma Khalawi Li Takhfidzil Quran wal Dirosah School in El Geneina, West Darfur, on Sunday.

The hybrid African Union-United Nations peacekeeping mission (Unamid) presented 80 roofing sheets for the school as well as stationery and books for 350 students. Some 300 students also received clothes.

The handover facilitated by Unamid's Indonesian peacekeepers falls within the mission's mandate to promote peace through education.

Speaking at the occasion, Oumar Kane, Head of Office, Unamid Sector West, said that the mission aims to assist displaced people and the Darfuri community at large, by providing services within its mandate and capacity.

"Unamid is ready to work every day in support of achieving sustainable peace in Darfur," he stated.

On his part, Mohamed Sharafadin, Deputy Governor and State Minister of Social Affairs, West Darfur, expressed his appreciation to Unamid for its contribution to the welfare of local communities and praised its role in supporting local infrastructure through development projects.

