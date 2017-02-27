27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Jager Blow for Bulls

The Bulls could be without Springbok lock Lood de Jager for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Having just moved to Pretoria, De Jager left the field in the 35th minute of his Bulls debut in Saturday's clash against the Stormers at Newlands with what was later confirmed to be a concussion.

When De Jager left the field, the Bulls were already 17-0 down and it would prove to be a forgettable first outing in blue for the 24-year-old second-rower.

"Lood's in hospital now with a concussion. I don't think he's going to be available for next week," Bulls coach Nollis Marais said after watching his side go down 37-24.

The Bulls had gone into half time 24-0 down, and while the match was pretty much over as a contest at that stage, they did score four tries in the second half to restore an element of credibility to the scoreline.

"24-0 at half time can easily become 50 very quickly," Marais said.

"I think guys did well and stuck at it ... but not a good performance from us. We'll take consolation that we can score four tries in a half."

An official Bulls injury report is expected later on Monday.

