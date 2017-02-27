27 February 2017

Nigeria: Ifeanyiubah Down Plateau Utd, Pillars Tame Wikki

By Orkula Shaagee

FC IfeanyiUbah yesterday inflicted the second defeat of the season on leaders Plateau United, as the Jos-based soccer lords crashed 0-1 to the hosts in their Week 10 clash in Nnewi.

Prince Aggreh was the match winner as he scored from the spot to secure the three maximum points for the Anambra Warriors.

Plateau United played the last 31 minutes of the match with 10 players after Salomon Junior was sent off for a second bookable offence.

El-Kanemi have also kept the pressure of Plateau United with a 2-0 win over visiting Nasarawa United at the El-Kanemi Sports Stadium in Maiduguri through goals from Bello Kofarmata and Samuel Mathias to take their points tally to 18 from 10 games.

At the Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi, Lobi Stars came from a goal down to beat the People's Elephant 2-1 in their top-flight clash.

Enyimba went in front from the spot off the foot of Ismaila Gata while Anthony Okpotu even scores from the spot before David Tyavkase's deflected ball in the added minutes gave the Makurdi side the maximum points.

ABS FC, Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes and Sunshine Stars all enjoyed 1-0 wins over Wikki Tourists, Katsina United, Gombe United and Rivers United respectively.

Mohammed Mohammed's first half strike was sufficient for ABS to hold off Wikki while defender Chinedu Udoji scored his first goal for Pillars in their triumph over Katsina United in a northwest derby.

Niger Tornadoes held on to a third minute lead from Ifeanyi Okoye's free-kick to inflict a fifth defeat of the season on Gombe United.

Rivers United, tipped as title favourites at the outset of this season, succumbed to Ayo Saka's goal on 38 minutes at the Akure Stadium.

