Somalia: Somali Snapchat Guru Raises U.S.$27k for a Girl's Medical Treatment in Turkey

A Mogadishu girl from a poor background who has been affected by a rare skin disease is expected to fly to Turkey after wellwishers raised $26,947 through a Snapchat campaign.

Dahir Qureishi has one of the highest number of followers on Snapchat in Somalia and took advantage of this to help in charity work.

He met Rodo Yarisey a teen girl from Madina neighborhood walking on Liido beach .

"I was touched by her story and considering she is from a poor family i decided to ask my followers to help me out" Qureishi told Radio Dalsan.

"I posted videos of her on a daily basis and I wpuld get up to 20000 views.My followers were touched and started sending their donation" Qureishi said.

His followers are found across Somalia and a large number is in the diaspora in North America Europe Australia and Africa .

Yaariso skin condition is medically referred as Pemphigus Vulgaris

"I have contacted the hospital in Ankarra am waiting for them to tell me how much it will cost" Qureishi said.

"I am overjoyed that I have been able to raise that through my snapchat and help this child" he said.

Snapchat is one of the most common forms of social media in Somalia

Qureishi managed to raise the amount in a period of four weeks.