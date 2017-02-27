24 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cattle Thieves Kill Two Policemen in West Kordofan

El Sunut / Kass — Cattle thieves killed a police lieutenant and a sergeant in West Kordofan on Friday. A man was shot in Kass, South Darfur, early Friday morning.

Three armed men attacked Abaker Mohamad, nicknamed Abokora, and his sister at 3am inside their farm south of Kass. A witness reported to Radio Dabanga that the men opened fire and killed Abaker. His sister has survived the shot wounds.

People from the area have formed a group that currently chases down the perpetrators, the witness said.

West Kordofan

A police lieutenant and a sergeant was killed in Yarab in El Sunut locality by armed men who were stealing cows from Abu Junuk on Friday. The locality Commissioner, El Hadi Abdelmajid, told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen opened fire on the police unit that was sent to pursue and arrest them.

Lt. Saadeldin Mohamed Ibrahim and Sgt. Jibril Abdallah immediately succumbed to their injuries.

According to the Commissioner, the locality will make an emergency pursuit of the perpetrators. "This group consists of twelve people, and we know them by name."

