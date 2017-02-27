Nairobi — Residents of Kayole have been forced to walk to their destinations after matatu operators there went on strike Monday morning to protest the poor state of roads.

According to Nairobi Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana, "the operators are complaining about Manyanja and Spine Roads which are in a poor state."

The operators had warned of their planned strike since last week.

They want the government to urgently repair the roads to enable them operate freely.

The matatus on the route have parked at various petrol stations and parking lots in protest.

Police are monitoring from a distance.