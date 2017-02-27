Kenya: Samuel Wamathai Sworn in As New Nyeri Governor

Hundreds of Nyeri residents have Monday morning gathered at the county headquarters to witness the swearing in of the new governor, Samuel Wamathai.

At least 12 members of the county assembly led by Speaker David Mugo were present.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Governor Nderitu Gachagua in a London hospital on Friday.

Mr Wamathai was Mr Gachagua's deputy.

Mr Gachagua's relatives of were represented by his younger brother, Rigathi Gachagua at the swearing in of the new governor.

On Sunday, the family promised to fully support the new governor, noting that he has been a pillar of strength to them.

"The incoming governor has been a blessing to the county because, were it not for him, when the governor had been indisposed, the county would have ground to a halt," said Mr Rigathi, the family spokesman.

"He deserves the support."

Mrs Margaret Nderitu , wife of former Governor Nderitu Gachagua hugs Mrs Leah Githaiga, wife of new Governor Samuel Wamathai on February 27, 2017. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FIGHT CORRUPTION

After he was sworn in, Governor Wamathai promised to fight corruption in the county.

Speaking moments after being sworn in, Mr Wamathai said he would effectively executive his duties as a governor without fear.

"I demand total honesty and integrity from everyone working in the county. I will not tolerate acts of corruption and dishonesty," he said.

The governor took oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Justice Jarius Ngaah.

Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya congratulates new Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai on February 27, 2017 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NYERI MPS ABSENT

Most MPs snubbed the event with only Tetu's Ndung'u Gethenji showing up.

However, Mr Gethenji said he was representing the rest of the MPs.

Speaker David Mugo said the assembly will support the new governor.

On the differences between MCAs and Mr Gachagua, the Speaker said they were not personal, adding that the assembly was only doing its job.

The chairman of the Council of Governors Peter Munya was the only governor present at the ceremony.