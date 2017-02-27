27 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: No Fallout in Nasa Over Flag Bearer, Raila Odinga Says

By Kennedy Kimanthi

ODM leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears of a fallout in the National Super Alliance (Nasa) over delay in the naming of the coalition's flag bearer.

Mr Odinga accused the media of creating unnecessary anxiety saying the four leaders in Nasa will respect the outcome of the selection process being done by a special technical committee.

"We will respect the outcome the committee's process. Any rumours of a fallout are baseless propaganda peddled by our detractors," he said.

Mr Odinga was addressing journalists at Wilson Airport on Monday morning before departing to Meru for a two-day tour to popularise Nasa.

Mr Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya) will make a whirlwind tour of the county starting at Timau in Buuri sub-county and later hold a rally at Laare market in Igembe North.

This will be the second visit by Mr Odinga to Meru in less than a month.

During his last visit on January 26, he received a warm welcome at Makutano, Kianjai, Muriri, Maili Tatu and Laare towns.

In the last elections, Mr Odinga's party clinched two seats in the region, Igembe Central and Tigania East parliamentary posts. But the two MPs elected on ODM's ticket, Mr Kubai Kiringo and Mr Mpuru Aburi have since decamped to Jubilee.

In a communication sent to newsrooms by Mr Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango, the team will also address roadside meetings in Meru town and Makutano. They will also visit Tharaka-Nithi County on Tuesday.

The former Prime Minister has branded himself as a friend of Meru people by targeting miraa farmers whose fortunes have plunged following a ban on the commodity in Europe.

