26 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Considerable Embezzlement, Irregularities in Sudan's El Gedaref State' - Auditor-General

El Gedaref — The Auditor-General of Sudan released a damning report on Thursday that reveals a series of embezzlements and financial irregularities regarding public funds in El Gedaref state during the 2015 fiscal year.

In his report, Auditor-General Abdelwahab Omer Abubakr describes the irregularities as "considerable and huge against public money" in El Gedaref State.

The report states that SDG3 billion ($4.5 million) has been embezzled, while the total financial irregularities surrounding the use of public funds amount to SDG11 million ($1.7 million).

The Auditor-General explained in his report for the fiscal year 2015 that the bulk of the embezzlement occurred withing the Ministries of Finance and Heath.

The report also criticised the Chamber of Commerce, saying that it unlawfully imposed a SDG1 ($0.16) levy on each sack of subsidised flour, "and thereby obtained SDG 504,000 ($85,000) without legislation or legal basis".

