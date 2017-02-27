Sudan: Bread Shortage As Khartoum Bakeries Shut-Down

Khartoum — People in Khartoum and other Sudanese towns are complaining about difficulty buying bread. Several bakeries have closed because they did not receive their official flour ration this week.

Bakers say that the only flour available is on the markets, for commercial prices.

People in Umbadda, El Sawrat, and Fitihab districts in Omdurman, as well as number of neighbourhoods in Khartoum, are without bread.

Ed Damazin, Sennar in southeast Sudan and El Managil in central Sudan also short of bread, according to local residents.