Egypt: Triangular Agreement Allows for Vehicles to Be Shipped From Libya to Sudan Via Egypt

Tripoli — The Libyan News Agency El Tadamon reports that the authorities allowed the shipment of vehicles from Libya to Sudan through Egypt after the approval of the governments of the three countries.

The agency reports that the first shipment carrying nearly 250 vehicles was launched on Wednesday. There is a backlog of 11,000 vehicles that security authorities in Libya had prevented from departing.

The agency said a sum of EGP 12,000 ($760) will be paid to the Egyptian customs as crossing fees.

The agency pointed out that these vehicles used to go out through Masaad Libyan port that links the road between Libya and Egypt without paying any customs fees.

Registration campaigns

North and South Darfur have launched campaigns to confiscate or register all unlicensed vehicles in an attempt to decrease the number of illegal vehicles. Many of the vehicles (popularly known as 'Boko Haram') are smuggled from neighbouring Chad or Libya, and are often used by bandits, outlaws, and other criminals.