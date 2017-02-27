Somalia: A Somali Govt Officer Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a senior official working at the office of Somali Parliament speaker office in Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The officer who was identified as Abdulkadir Mursal Salad was killed by two men armed with pistols near his house in Dharkenley district while he was heading to his workplace.

Late Salad has died on the spot after he was shot on the head and chest several times by the gunmen, who later escaped the scene before police arrived and launched an investigation.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of the staffer worked for the speaker's office, but the local officials blamed Al shabaab for the assassination.

Salad has served as a member of Somalia's former transitional Parliament elected in Djibouti from 2000 to 2004. In the last few years, he was working at the office of the speaker.