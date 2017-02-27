Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Parliament HQ in Garowe

Armed soldiers belonging to the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in northeast of Somalia have seized the state's parliament building in Garowe on Sunday morning, Witnesses said. Reports from the Garowe city indicate that the forces are staging a mutiny after the Puntland administration has failed to pay their payments for the past few months.

Puntland forces mounting in battle-wagons sealed off all streets leading to the Parliament compound and held at least 15 MPs who are reported to be strapped inside the hall. According to the sources, the striking Puntland forces seized the Parliament HQ departed from their bases in northern Galkayo town, after missing their wages for nearly a year.