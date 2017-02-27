26 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Parliament HQ in Garowe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Armed soldiers belonging to the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in northeast of Somalia have seized the state's parliament building in Garowe on Sunday morning, Witnesses said. Reports from the Garowe city indicate that the forces are staging a mutiny after the Puntland administration has failed to pay their payments for the past few months.

Puntland forces mounting in battle-wagons sealed off all streets leading to the Parliament compound and held at least 15 MPs who are reported to be strapped inside the hall. According to the sources, the striking Puntland forces seized the Parliament HQ departed from their bases in northern Galkayo town, after missing their wages for nearly a year.

Somalia

3 Killed in Bakara Inferno, Millions Lost

An inferno that gutted a section of Mogadishu's Bakara market killed three people on Monday, medical officials… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.