26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Lauds Cooperation With Arab Countries in Immigration Issues

Khartoum — Minister of International Cooperation, Osman Ahmed Fadl has commended the cooperation of Arab countries and all the world concerning issues of immigration, referring to the participation of the concerned officials of other countries in the Conference of Scholars and Experts Working Abroad, currently on sessions, in Khartoum.

The Minister told SUNA following his meeting with Arab delegations from Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon and Palestine, in Corinthia Hotel, Sunday, that the meeting comes in the context of immigration management program and calling on the experts to contribute to building of the country.

He said the conference discussed means for benefiting from the experiences of the expatriates.

