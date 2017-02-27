26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan-Turkey Political Consultation Committee to Meet, in Angara, Tuesday

Khartoum — The 4th session of the Sudanese-Turkish Political Consultation Committee will be held in Angara, Turkey, during Feb.28-March,2 to review the bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural fields besides, the level of implementation between the two sides and reaching an agreement on road map to develop their relations towards establishment of a joint strategic and economic partnership.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeem, the Head of the Sudanese side said the committee was upgraded to the level of the Undersecretaries of the Foreign Ministries in the two countries to develop the relations between Sudan and Turkey.

SUNA indicates that the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, during his visit to Turkey, will meet a number of the Turkish senior officials to discuss the regional issues of mutual interest and the political developments between the two countries.

