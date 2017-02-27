26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Engineer Mahmoud Briefed On Outcomes of Joint Meetings of Councils of African and Latin American Parties

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hammed was briefed on the outcomes of the joint meetings of the councils of African and Latin American Parties which held, in Khartoum during the last two days.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, Sunday, at his office, the delegations of the two sides.

Dr. Tegani Saleh Fedeil said in a press statement that the delegation briefed Hammed on the outcomes of the joint meetings and its objectives represented in strengthening relations the joint cooperation between the parties of the two continents.

