26 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: U.S. Embassy Supports Science Enrichment in Education

Khartoum — The Science Enrichment and Education for Development (SEED) Project hosted an event honouring students and teachers from 15 public and private schools who learned innovative techniques for teaching science and using hands-on learning experimentation and everyday concepts.

A statement by the US Embassy in Khartoum says that the SEED project ‒ supported by the US Department of State and in collaboration with 15 public and private schools in Khartoum state ‒ was developed by several individuals who participated in US academic exchange programmes including the Fulbright Scholars Program and Study of the US Institutes (SUSI).

"SEED trained local teachers from several primary schools on how to incorporate science experiments and hands-on learning methods into their science curriculum.

"The United States Embassy is proud to partner with SEED to promote science in education," today's statement reads. "Science and experimentation promotes innovation and creativity, allowing children to discover new ideas and solve problems effectively. These kind of investments in the next generation of leaders helps to equip them with the knowledge, tools, and leadership skills to succeed in the workplace and to give back to their communities."

