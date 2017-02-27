26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Man, 27, 'Slits' Wife's Throat, Hangs Self

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zimbabwean man, 27, hanged himself after he allegedly killed his wife, 19, by slitting her throat, a report says.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Dumisani Siziba from Gwanda allegedly slit his wife Pretty Moyo's throat before phoning his brother to tell him that he was taking his life.

The couple was said to have been in the process of divorcing.

The incident, the report said, occurred after Moyo, who had been away at her parents' home returned to her matrimonial home to fetch their 2-year-old child and clothes.

On her way back, Siziba allegedly offered to escort her to her parents' home so they could try and resolve their marital problems. While on the way, he reportedly killed her before committing suicide.

Police spokesperson Philisane Ndebele confirmed the incident, adding that the couple's bodies were discovered by Siziba's family.

"We received a report of murder and sudden death by hanging. A man murdered his wife by cutting her throat before taking his own life too. He was found hanging in a bush a few metres away from where his murdered wife lay on Thursday morning. His family discovered the bodies," Ndebele was quoted saying.

This came just less than a month after a 55-year-old man reportedly killed his wife with a pestle after accusing her of cheating.

Police said that the two had been having difficulties in their marriage for a "long time".

 

Zimbabwe

Anger As Mugabe Snapped Eating Lays At His Birthday

Forget that gigantic birthday cake. What's got many Zimbabweans really fed up about President Robert Mugabe's 93rd… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.