26 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Use Soccer to Unite Against Xenophobia - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Sunday launched a soccer tournament, calling on the public to use it to stand against recent xenophobic attacks.

"Football is a common denominator in Gauteng, on the continent and the world over," he said in a statement.

"By combining different nationalities in one provincial tournament, we can, in a small but significant manner, assist in unifying our province."

The tournament - which has been named the Social Cohesion Games - will involve 768 players from different African countries and 64 teams.

The finals will be played on March 5.

Describing the recent attacks on xenophobia as "senseless acts of violence," Makhura cautioned that events of previous years where foreigners were killed and displaced, could not be repeated now.

Makhura said that various soccer stars from other parts of Africa were involved in the games including William Okpara, Roger Fetumba, Kalusha Bywala, Timothy Bathabire, Innocent Chikoya, and Patrick Maverick.

Local soccer legends would include Jomo Sono, Disco Makua, Doctor Khumalo, Brian Baloyi, Kennedy Makara, Thapelo Liau and Portia Modise.

