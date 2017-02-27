Nigeria: Understanding the Buhari, Osinbajo Presidency

Adamawa State — Pairings in politics are meant to balance tickets. In many cases, the two persons are of like mind. It is expected that both of them have a harmonized action plan. Nonetheless, there are instances where the two would be at variance on certain issues. Nigerians are used to a system where leaders saw their positions as personal and resist delegation of duties let alone transfer powers when they are out of the country. Some governors and their deputies even became sworn enemies at certain points.

But President Muhammadu Buhari and acting President Yemi Osinbajo have re-established the ideal of one presidency and it is working for the good of the country and democracy. They have created an atmosphere of progressive political synergy not common to this environment. This current development is not surprising as the duo have had a good relationship since the campaign period. The president has immense respect for the vice president, while the vice president doggedly supports the president. It is also because of the understanding between these two leaders that the vice president is performing well in the absence of his boss.

He has performed according to the expectation of most Nigerians and in line with the administration's agenda. Acting President Osinbajo has shown that he has not been a figure-head vice president, rather a complementing figure to President Buhari's drive to take Nigeria to greater heights.

It is worthy of note that so far, acting President Osinbajo has inaugurated five commissioners of the National Population Commission, constituted the Presidential Task Force on Food Security with the mandate to reduce prices of food items in the country among many others. President Buhari and his vice have demonstrated the beauty of power delegation and I urge leaders across the country to emulate them for the development of democracy.

Zayyad I. Muhammad wrote from Jimeta, Adamawa State.