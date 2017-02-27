26 February 2017

South Africa: Inquest to Be Opened After Body Found On Table Mountain

A death inquest will be opened after the body of an unidentified man was found on Table Mountain on Sunday morning, Western Cape police said.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the body belonged to a man in his forties. The scene was still active.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

A group of hikers spotted the body on the right face around 09:00 after approaching from Union Ravine, said Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais.

He said the police would supervise the recovery of the body and also do a routine forensic sweep of the scene.

A helicopter was seen hovering around the vicinity around noon.

Last Sunday, a man on a morning hike in Platteklip Gorge discovered the body of an Icelandic teenager.

The 19-year-old tourist was reported missing at 22:47 on Saturday, said Western Cape health emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels at the time.

An inquest was also opened.

