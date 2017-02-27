Ghana: Sarkodie, Medikal Top 2017 Ghana Music Awards Nominations List

Rappers Sarkodie and Medikal had the most nominations for this year's Ghana Music Awards with 7 nods each. They will compete for Best Rapper, and Overall Artiste of the Year...

Rappers Sarkodie and Medikal had the most nominations for this year's Ghana Music Awards with 7 nods each. They will compete for Best Rapper, and Overall Artiste of the Year plaques.

The Grand launch of the 18th edition of the VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS was held on Friday, February 24, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

