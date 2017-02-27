Nigeria: Katsina Holds Prayer Sessions for President's Health

Yola and Katsina — Series of prayer sessions were held at various locations in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari for his health and early return to the country, at the weekend.

The prayers were held in Funtua, the state capital and Daura senatorial zones.

Yesterday's session was hosted by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abulmumini Kabir Usman at his palace in Kofan Soro.

National Assembly member, Senator Abu Ibrahim organised the one held in Funtua while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk hosted the one held in Daura.

Islamic scholars from all local councils in the state led the prayers attended by thousands of residents.

Speaking at one of the sessions yesterday, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the prayers are not for President Buhari alone, but also for Nigerians for peace to reign in the country.

He condemned those criticising the president for staying away for a long time, explaining that he had fulfilled the constitutional requirement before leaving by handing over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Emir of Daura cautioned those wishing the president dead, assuring that he would soon return to continue with governance.

Meanwhile, Business activities were disrupted in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday as pro-Buhari campaigners and top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a rally in support of the president and Osinbajo's re-election in 2019.

Addressing the crowd at the APC headquarters, the Chairman of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 joint ticket, Alhaji Yahaya Hamajulde, said the rally was to pray for success for the president and his vice ahead the 2019 general elections.

"This rally is like what the military call operation show your weapons to your enemies. We just want those nursing presidential ambition, especially on APC ticket to quietly pocket their dreams, because it will be an exercise in futility and political wasted venture," he stated.

Hamajulde appealed to the masses to support the economic policies of the administration.

Former governor of the state, Murtala Nyako, who was represented at the rally by his son, endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo for second term.