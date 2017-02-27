WIFE of late second Republican president Frederick Chiluba, Regina, has died. She was 55.

Meanwhile, Radio Phoenix proprietor, Errol Hickey, has also died after a long battle with cancer, aged 82.

Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga confirmed both deaths in separate statements issued yesterday.

Ms Chiluba died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka yesterday after battling with cancer.

"The Government conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the passing on of Mrs Chiluba," Ms Mulenga said. "We ask the Lord God Almighty to strengthen the bereaved family during this trying period."

Ms Chiluba's son, Mando Mwanza, also confirmed the death of his mother in a separate interview yesterday.

Mr Mwanza said Ms Chiluba was survived by five children and that funeral was being held in Lusaka's Kabulonga's Sevo Road at house number 12/2b.

Mr Mwanza said other funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The chief Government spokesperson said the death of Mr Hickey was received with deep grief and sorrow, describing him as a pioneer and proprietor of Zambia's first commercial radio station.

"His death has robbed the media fraternity and the nation at large of a selfless, innovative and hardworking journalist who contributed greatly to the development of the industry and the country," Ms Mulenga said in a statement yesterday.

The minister said Mr Hickey mentored several journalists who later set up their own radio stations across the country.

She said Mr Hickey contributed immensely to informing, educating and entertaining members of the public on various national issues through his many radio programmes such as the popular 'Let the people talk'.

"Young and upcoming journalists in the country are urged to emulate Mr Hickey in raising the media industry to greater heights as well as in keeping the nation informed, educated and entertained," Ms Mulenga said.

"Government conveys deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family on this painful loss. We beseech the Lord God Almighty to strengthen the bereaved family during this period of extreme pain."

Mr Hickey was born in Salisbury, now Zimbabwe, and came to Zambia some 50 years ago.

According to Radio Phoenix news monitored yesterday, family representative Kachepa Mutumbi confirmed the death of Mr Hickey.

Zambia Union of Journalists president Shamaoma Musonda described the passing on of Mr Hickey as a painful loss to the media and the nation.

"It is very sad that we have lost such a very important media guru who has left a very important landmark in the country," he said.

Mr Musonda said Mr Hickey contributed a lot in the post-independence-era by covering some of the most memorable events.

By MILDRED KATONGO -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the passing away of late Second Republican President Frederick Chiluba's widow Regina and a pioneer in the development of Zambia's first private radio broadcasting Errol Hickey.

The President described ms Chiluba as a strong and supportive spouse who firmly stood by the late President.

This is contained in a statement released by special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda.

President Lungu also extolled Ms Chiluba's tremendous contribution to the success of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) particularly in mobilising the women to rally behind the former ruling party.

Mr Lungu extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to find fortitude in the Almighty God as they mourn.

"Her passing away is not only a great loss to her family but also to the entire nation and particularly the womenfolk. On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the President said.

President Lungu hailed Mr Hickey for his ingenuity and unwavering commitment to take radio broadcasting to the level that it was in the country today.

Mr Lungu said Mr Hickey an icon in the media industry would not only be missed by the media fraternity but also the entire country.

The President has extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family and wished them God's solace and strength as they go through this trying moment.

"On behalf of Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we commiserate with the bereaved family. May the Soul of Mr Hickey rest in peace," the President said.