Nigeria: Industry Dynamics Top Agenda As Opec Sec-Gen Visits Nigeria

Dynamics in the oil and gas industry will dominate discussions as the Secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Barkindo, arrives Nigeria on a four-day working visit.

LEADERSHIP gathered the OPEC boss who arrived the country yesterday and experts across the world will deliberate on market variables in the oil and gas sector at the 16th Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG) billed to commence today in Abuja.

Apart from the four-day event, Barkindo is also scheduled to meet with acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and other stakeholders in the upstream and downstream sector of the nation's oil and gas industry.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Ndu Ughamadu said Kachikwu would give a keynote address on 'Repositioning the Oil and Gas Sector' while the NNPC's Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, would speak on commercialising the NNPC.

The conference organised by the CWC Consulting will begin today and end on March 2.

Those expected to attend the conference include more than 6,000 delegates, 250 exhibitors from over 20 countries, oil and gas experts and hundreds of government representatives from different countries.

Also, in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday, Ughamadu noted that the fallout of Barkindo's visit would be felt in the sector for a long time.

"Yes, it is a big event that will affect our markets positively. He is leading an eight-man delegation and his advance team arrived earlier and will talk on the oil and gas market outlook. I believe whatever policies put in place here will be strictly adhered to and give our economy the needed boost. I'm excited. It's a big event," he said.