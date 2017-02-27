27 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kaduna to Sell 1,990 Non-Essential Govt Houses

By Msue Aza

In order to cut the cost of maintaining government quarters, the Kaduna State government has decided to sell about 1,990 of its non-essential residential quarters.

The full list of available properties placed on the state website indicates that about 1,990 houses are to be sold by means of a public auction based on their open-market value.

The decision to sell the houses was endorsed by the State Executive Council.

The approved guidelines contained in an advertorial placed in LEADERSHIP by the secretary, committee on the sale of government residential quarters in Kaduna State, said only persons and corporate bodies resident in Kaduna State are eligible to submit bids for the properties, and each property will be sold at the highest price offered.

The guidelines also stipulated that no property will be sold for less than its reserve price and that every bidder is restricted to only one property.

The guidelines further indicates that, "The public servants that currently occupy those properties have the first right of refusal to match the winning bid. The sale excludes all government quarters in schools, hospitals and similar public institutions."

Our correspondent gathered that, the government houses which numbered about 3000 residential quarters were not enough to accommodate the teeming civil servants of the state as they accommodated only a minority of public servants but with a disproportionate impact in terms of resources devoted to their maintenance and renovation.

