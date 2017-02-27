South Africa: The Paradox of Improving Healthcare and Unabated Social Violence

analysis

A severely wounded society like ours requires a great deal of social re-engineering and economic liberation.

If you thought democratic indifference was an upper middle-class and elite phenomenon, wait until you enter the hallways of Osindisweni Hospital, nested in the sugarcane plantations about 15km from King Shaka International Airport.

Osindisweni reminds you that there are working-class people who can sever ties with class solidarity, much to the defiance of politics and sociology theories we learnt at school - that the working class tends to care more and act in group interest than other classes with a propensity to be driven predominantly by self-interest.

The filth and carelessness I witnessed recently at Osindisweni is nauseating, from the entrance hall to the general ward where my elderly aunt was admitted.

One or two outsourced cleaning staff on duty seemed to do better cleaning their data bundles than the hospital floors. The security guard wasn't bothered that she had directed us to the neonatal section even though we had explained that we were looking for ugogo. Perhaps she had seen Janet Jackson on social media and thought miracles could happen in KwaZulu-Natal too.

In the end we found gogo in a dormitory-type ward....