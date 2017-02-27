26 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Paradox of Improving Healthcare and Unabated Social Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Busani Ngcaweni

A severely wounded society like ours requires a great deal of social re-engineering and economic liberation.

If you thought democratic indifference was an upper middle-class and elite phenomenon, wait until you enter the hallways of Osindisweni Hospital, nested in the sugarcane plantations about 15km from King Shaka International Airport.

Osindisweni reminds you that there are working-class people who can sever ties with class solidarity, much to the defiance of politics and sociology theories we learnt at school - that the working class tends to care more and act in group interest than other classes with a propensity to be driven predominantly by self-interest.

The filth and carelessness I witnessed recently at Osindisweni is nauseating, from the entrance hall to the general ward where my elderly aunt was admitted.

One or two outsourced cleaning staff on duty seemed to do better cleaning their data bundles than the hospital floors. The security guard wasn't bothered that she had directed us to the neonatal section even though we had explained that we were looking for ugogo. Perhaps she had seen Janet Jackson on social media and thought miracles could happen in KwaZulu-Natal too.

In the end we found gogo in a dormitory-type ward....

South Africa

Big South African Book Donation 'Held Up At Beitbridge'

Thirty tons of school books collected in Bedfordview and meant for distribution to schools in Zimbabwe are stuck at… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.