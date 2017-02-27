26 February 2017

South Africa: Smart Tech Can Make Fees Fall

It's time for universities across the country to brace themselves for the third consecutive year of #FeesMustFall protests. Along with this comes the inevitable debate on whether free tertiary education is possible in South Africa. It's a moot debate, at least until we rethink the way education is provided, do away with outdated bricks-and-mortar style classrooms and lecture halls and fully embrace teaching through technology. By MAGDA WIERZYCKA.

We are three years into the Fees Must Fall protests that have rocked campuses across the country and the question of free education remains unresolved. It will remain so unless we change the way we think education should be provided and if we continue to ignore the innovative opportunities for cheaper education provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is the current digital revolution in which technologies are rapidly merging together the physical, digital and biological worlds.

It is a challenge particularly pertinent to South Africa, where a shortage of good maths and science teachers, combined with a poor quality education delivery system and the constraints of poverty make access to education difficult. The knock-on effect is producing students who are completely unequipped to deal with the complexities of quantitative analytics, and...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

