27 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: An Open Letter to Brian Molefe

By Sipho Pityana

Your appointment as a Member of Parliament is living proof that the Zuma administration does not punish corrupt conduct - it rewards it.

Under different circumstances, I would have been the first to congratulate you on your appointment as a member of South Africa's Fifth Parliament, and your apparently pending ascension to a Cabinet post.

But I cannot do so with a clear conscience. I have watched your rise to leadership roles with great admiration, respect and pride. In a society that is determinedly forging a non racial society, your competence and excellence in the many spheres of leadership the nation afforded you, put paid the racist notion of equating blackness with mediocrity and underperformance. You were among those I encouraged many youth to look up to. In you I had a role model for many and a shining example of black leadership. Intelligent, confident, assertive and patriotic beyond question.

Allegations abound about your implication in corrupt dealings. These were easy to dismiss and give you the benefit of the doubt. After all, a person of your stature and reputation didn't need corruption to aid their success, I thought.

When the Public Protector's report on the "State of Capture" came...

