Eritrean Cyclist Mekseb Debesai Stands First At Tour De Langkawi

Asmara — Eritrean cyclist and member of Dimension Data Club Mekseb Debesai stands first in the fourth stage of Tour de Langkawi that took place on 18 February in Malaysia.

With that victory, Mekseb has taken advantage of bridging the gap of the overall individual position from 26th to 6th and he has been able to gain time advantage from his teammate Ryan Gibs by 21 seconds.

Currently Mekseb stands at second position by 25 points.

At club level, the South African club stands at second position retaining its time point with the leading team of Switzerland club.

The Tour de Langkawi that comprises 8 stages will continue its 5th stage tomorrow.

In similar news, Eritrean cyclist Merhawi Kudus stood 46th in the 3rd stage of the Tour de Abu Dhabi that covered 186 km.