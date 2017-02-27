Eritrea: UNICEF - Eritrea Playing Exemplarily Role in Combating FGM

Asmara — Eritrea is playing an exemplary role in eradicating FGM and that harmful practices will no more exist in the country in the near future, according to Ms. Rania Zakie, Representative of the UNICEF in Eritrea.

Speaking on the occasion of declaring a free-FGM zone in Asmat and Habero subzones, Ms. Rania underlined that the occasion is a vivid demonstration of Eritrea's commitment as well as active engagement and collaboration of the society, government institutions and national associations in taking concrete actions towards combating FGM in the country.

A the event held in Keren town in which representatives of line ministries, regional administrations, national associations as well as inhabitants of Asmat and Habero subzones and Keren town were present, Mr. Mihreteab Feshaye representative of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare pointed out on the importance of promoting pertinent efforts and reinforcing awareness raising campaigns in a bid to achieve the desired goal.

In a report they presented during the occasion, branch heads of the Health Ministry Anseba region expressed appreciation for the active role of the committees against the practice of FGM that enabled in declaring a free-FGM in the zones.

In the same vein, Mr. Suleman Mohamed Nur, secretary of Anseba regional assembly called on other subzones to emulate the footsteps of Asmat and Habero subzones in combatting FGM in their localities.

It's to be recalled that in a speech he delivered during a campaign launched from February 17 - 20, 2017 to declare a free-FGM zone in Habero and Asmat subzones, Dr. Andebirhane Tesfatsion, representative of the Health Ministry underlined that in accordance with the national research conducted in 1995 the proportion of FGM practice was 95%. However, according to the research conducted in 2014, the practice has dramatically reduced to 4.3% for children aged under 15 and to 2.5% for children under 5 years of age.