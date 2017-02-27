27 February 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'We Are Packed Like Sardines' - Protesters At Gugulethu School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mary Anne Gontsana/GroundUp
School children protest as Mseki Primary School in Gugulethu.
By Mary-Anne Gontsana

On Friday, teachers, parents and schoolchildren disrupted schooling at Mseki Primary in Gugulethu. The protesters say classrooms are overcrowded and that some teachers have not been paid this year.

Students sang and danced in the schoolyard while holding up posters reading: "We are packed like sardines" and "We had enough of empty promises, implement now!"

Phunyezwa Sonqishe, a parent and School Governing Body member, said: "Classes range from 47 learners, and then there's a Grade 7 class which has more than 60 learners. These classes are full to the point that a teacher cannot even move in between the learners."

Sonqishe said they had requested permanent posts be made available for three teachers who have been working at Mseki since 2015.

"These teachers were last paid on 27 December and they haven't been paid since then. The painful thing is that these teachers have families to look after, and they come to school every day without fail to do their job.

"At one point we contributed as parents, R10 each to help pay them, but that idea was not viable.

"The last time we spoke to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), we were told that one of the teachers does not meet the requirements as an educator; why weren't we told this before?" she said.

Sonqishe said they would not stop protesting until things changed.

But when GroundUp contacted the WCED, it said all teachers at Mseki had been paid. Department spokesperson Millicent Merton acknowledged that there has been an increase in the number of learners at the school. "As a result, some of the classrooms are crowded. Our district office will assist the school with teaching strategies to manage large classes."

South Africa

Big South African Book Donation 'Held Up At Beitbridge'

Thirty tons of school books collected in Bedfordview and meant for distribution to schools in Zimbabwe are stuck at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.