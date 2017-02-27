26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Meets American Businessmen Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad has welcomed the desire of American companies to invest in oil and gas sector in the country.

This came during a meeting he has held with the American businessmen delegation, pointing out that the United States of America's companies have the pioneering role in exploring Sudan's oil since the fifties of the past century such as Chevron and Shell, reviewing the promising opportunities in the sector of exploration and production of oil and gas as well as the processing of associated gas from the productive fields, in addition to the construction of refineries, storage depots and oil utilities such as pipelines to transport crude oil and derivatives to all parts of Sudan in the cities consumption centers including industrial and agricultural sectors according to the ministry's plan.

Dr. Awad stressed that the ministry has prepared the data and feasibility studies for all projects set for investment in the oil and gas sector prior to be announced in a global tender by the ministry during the coming period.

The member of the delegation Mrs. Creek said that the group of the American businessmen came to Sudan to get acquainted with the investment opportunities in Sudan, stressing their desire to invest in a number of vital areas such as energy, agriculture, transportation, aviation, minerals, oil, gas and technical services as the companies enjoy high global expertise and competencies in all these fields.

