Sudan: Investment Minister Briefed On Al-Faisaliah Saudi Group's Investment Projects in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdul-Ghani Abdul-Rahman was briefed, during a meeting at his office Sunday with the Al-Faisaliah Saudi Investment Group's Delegation, on the plans and projects of the group in Sudan in the fields of agricultural and livestock production, establishment of dairy factory in the Northern State.

The group explained that the stages of implementation have been going as planned after the provision of the necessary funds, revealing that it is now working on the implementation of the electricity lines and completion of all the procedural steps, stressing that it intends to implement large productive projects, particularly in the availability of favorable conditions and good investment climate in Sudan as well as the economic developments that have occurred after lifting of US economic sanctions.

The group extended proposals on the development of Saudi agricultural investments to enable the private sector to play greater role in the issue of the Arab food security.

For his part, the Minister of Investment reiterated Sudan's welcomes to the Saudi companies and investors, stressing the state keenness to give the Saudi investments top priority to play a role serving the cooperation between the two countries, adding that the lifting of economic sanctions will enable the private sector and investors to take advantage of the financial and bank transfers and the introduction of advanced agricultural technology.

The minister also welcomed the investments and projects of Al-Faisaliah Group, asserting that its projects represent real addition to the agricultural and livestock production, stressing the ministry's readiness to resolve all obstacles facing the Group's business in the country.