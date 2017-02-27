26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of African Political Parties Continues Efforts to Convince Govts to Withdraw From ICC

Khartoum — The Council of African Political Parties has affirmed its keenness to go ahead convincing all the national governments, via their political parties, to complete the mass withdrawal from the so-called International Criminal Court (ICC).

At a joint meeting between the Councils of African and Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties Sunday, Dr. Nafie said that the Council of African Political Parties has adopted since its first meeting in Lusaka a decision that all the political parties shall pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which has become a colonialist tool for humiliating the African peoples.

He described the ICC as a racist court which is discriminating between peoples and targeting the nations' capabilities, especially the African peoples.

Dr. Nafie said that the political parties in the three countries shall contribute to the solution of the problems of the illegal immigration, terrorism and climate change.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Latin American and Caribbean Countries has called for uniting efforts by the Latin, African and Caribbean countries for defending their rights and mobilizing their energies to face the American targeting.

He regarded the illegal immigration, hunger and terrorism as enemies.

