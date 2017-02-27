Sudan: Higher Committee for Relief of Southerners Hold First Meeting

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the relief of south Sudanese people held its first meeting here Sunday under the chairmanship of Ibrahim Abdul Halim Tayeb, head of the Zubair charity foundation.

The committee which groups a number of voluntary organizations, reviewed the available statistics about the number of affected people and the urgent need, which according to reports, stand at about 4 million civilians.

The meeting stressed the need of providing relief and humanitarian assistance soonest possible

The committee will convene a second meeting on Wednesday to assess the assistance and the material gathered for relief of southerners.