27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Higher Committee for Relief of Southerners Hold First Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the relief of south Sudanese people held its first meeting here Sunday under the chairmanship of Ibrahim Abdul Halim Tayeb, head of the Zubair charity foundation.

The committee which groups a number of voluntary organizations, reviewed the available statistics about the number of affected people and the urgent need, which according to reports, stand at about 4 million civilians.

The meeting stressed the need of providing relief and humanitarian assistance soonest possible

The committee will convene a second meeting on Wednesday to assess the assistance and the material gathered for relief of southerners.

Sudan

Odour From Wells Sparks Cholera Scare in Sudan's Northern State

Residents in Sudan's Northern State have complained of an unpleasant odour in drinking water, and have voiced their fear… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.