26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Chairs Meeting for Discussing Preparations for Project of Sennar As Capital of Investment

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, chaired Sunday at the Republican Palace a supervisory meeting for the Project of Sennar as the capital of Islamic culture, in presence of the Wali (governor) of Sennar State and the Ministers of Federal Government, Finance and Culture.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, said that he gave a report on the project with its different axes and the visit of ISESCO delegation to the country.

The minister said that he briefed the First Vice - President on the outcome of his visit to Egypt during which he invited the Sheikh of Al-Azhar to participate in the inauguration of the project of Sennar as the capital of Islamic Culture on March 24.

