Sudan: First Vice - President Receives Thanks Message From Czech On Release National

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Sunday received a message of thanks from the Czech government over the decision of the President of the Republic on the pardon for a Czech national who was convicted of espionage and sentenced for 20 years in prison.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister said that the Czech Foreign Minister has referred in his message to the historic relations between the two countries, indicating that release of the Czech national marked the opening of a new chapter in the relations between Sudan and the Czech and a real start for cooperation between the two countries.

Prof. Ghadour has referred to coming visits of Czech parliamentarians and businessmen delegations to Sudan to review horizons of cooperation and investment in different fields, especially in the agricultural, agricultural manufacturing, minerals, higher education and petroleum fields.