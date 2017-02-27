26 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Receives Thanks Message From Czech On Release National

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Sunday received a message of thanks from the Czech government over the decision of the President of the Republic on the pardon for a Czech national who was convicted of espionage and sentenced for 20 years in prison.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister said that the Czech Foreign Minister has referred in his message to the historic relations between the two countries, indicating that release of the Czech national marked the opening of a new chapter in the relations between Sudan and the Czech and a real start for cooperation between the two countries.

Prof. Ghadour has referred to coming visits of Czech parliamentarians and businessmen delegations to Sudan to review horizons of cooperation and investment in different fields, especially in the agricultural, agricultural manufacturing, minerals, higher education and petroleum fields.

Sudan

Higher Committee for Relief of Southerners Hold First Meeting

The Higher Committee for the relief of south Sudanese people held its first meeting here Sunday under the chairmanship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.