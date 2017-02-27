Sudan: Ministry of Health Forms Four Committee to Probe Recent Blindness Incidents

Khartoum — The Federal ministry of health has formed four committees to probe the exact causes behind the recent loss of sights that were sustained by a group of people in a Khartoum eye hospital.

The ministry said the committees include a committee to probe the medication administered, its sources, storage and preparation, with a second committee to examine the circumstance under which the operations were carried out, with high level specialists in contamination involved in this committee.

The ministry said the third committee will bring high level specialists and consultants to examine the affected patients and see how they are faring, before and after undergoing the operation, with a fourth committee to look into the administrative aspects related to the incident.

Dr. Mohamed Abas Forawai of the private medical institutions department, has pointed out in a press statement that all patients would be reexamined anew by a group of highly specialized eye doctors with the ministry securing their transportation from their home areas to the hospitals for the checkup.

He said all remaining medication in the hospital have been removed for examination. He said the outcome of the probe would be announced at a press conference.

He said the aim of all these measures is to assess the work of the concerned institutions and restore confidence in the treatment provided by the medical institutions, rather than debasing them.